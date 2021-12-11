More customers fill stores for holiday season in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - People’s hands are full of shopping bags as we get near Christmas day.

Whether or not shoppers planned ahead, stores have been full of customers the last few weeks.

Owner at Salty Soul Outfitters Jane Kulpeksa said she has workers tidy the store often so customers can have a nice welcome, especially as more people roll in for the holiday season.

“We’re very excited for the holiday season. We just enjoy the customers being happy and in a good mood shopping for their relatives,” said Kulpeksa.

Customers like Jessica Salaun and Hayden Brett said they were shopping in a good mood because they’ve got most of their Christmas lists crossed off.

“People are usually happy and in a good mean. I mean, I’m sure it could be stressful. If you have a lot that you need to get or a lot of people that you’re shopping for. I think for us, it’s pretty fun just picking out stuff for your friends and family,” said Salaun.

Whether it’s shoes or stocking stuffers, Salaun said it’s best to be intentional while choosing gifts for loved ones.

“Think what’s fun, what’s something someone would like. Maybe don’t go for the big-ticket items and just something someone would enjoy,” said Salaun.

Although most people prefer online shopping, Brett said he’s sticking to what he knows best, which is shopping local.

“I feel like a lot of people are shopping online right now but I feel like in-store is better right now, it’s easier and more convenient,” said Brett.

Kulpeksa explained that it’s more convenient to shop in-person because it avoids shipping delays due to a shortage of workers from the pandemic.

“I think people are used to getting their products within a timely manner from online vendors and that’s just not happening now. At least when they shop in a store, they know they’re getting the product,” said Kulpeksa.

Salaun said even if shipping picks back up, she’s still supporting her community.

“Definitely help your economy, especially in small towns like this. It’s good to support your family and friends that are business owners. Plus it’s better to shop in person than just ordering stuff because it’s better for the environment " said Salaun.

“At least buy one or two things from a small store. I’ve been seeing that more people doing that this year of people making an effort to shop small, throughout the year and not just the holiday season. It has literally kept us in business,” said Kulpeksa.

Kulpeksa said even though her store’s prices haven’t risen, don’t be surprised if you notice prices rising at other stores because the shipping delays forced business owners’ shipping costs to increase as well.

