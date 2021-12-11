WLOX Careers
Miss Mississippi begins preliminary competition at Miss America this weekend

Miss Mississippi is preparing to the take the Miss America stage in Connecticut
By Maggie Wade
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The journey to the Miss America crown is underway for Miss Mississippi Holly Brand. Preliminary competition begins Sunday when she performs in Talent.

51 candidates including Miss Mississippi, Holly Brand hope to win the Miss America crown next...
51 candidates including Miss Mississippi, Holly Brand hope to win the Miss America crown next week.(Miss Mississippi Corporation)

Brand tells us she will be singing but the song she performs will be a surprise. Her interview with judges is set for Saturday afternoon. Monday night she will compete in Red Carpet Evening Wear and Social Impact Statement.

To celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Miss America, this year, the winning candidate will receive a 100-thousand-dollar scholarship.

The New Miss America will be crowned Thursday, December 16th. The national competition will be streamed on Peacock TV.

