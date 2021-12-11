WLOX Careers
Louisiana woman thanks D’Iberville hurricane relief team that helped after Ida

By Josh Jackson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Ida left a mess in Louisiana. It was a deadly and destructive Category 4 hurricane and the second-most damaging and intense hurricane to make landfall in the state on record, behind Katrina in 2005.

Because folks were without power and other necessities for weeks, a group of D’Iberville citizens wanted to help. The crew, comprised of law enforcement officers and other city workers, went to Louisiana to help in any way they could.

“Luckily here, we’ve created an environment of servant leadership through all of our employees,” said City of D’Iberville city manager Clay Jones.

“They gave our people food to eat that first day back in town and they were the first of many to arrive in our town,” said Sheena Candies.

Candies said seeing the crew show up was a breath of fresh air.

“Out of nowhere, I see a convoy of police cars, fire trucks and trailers,” she said.

Friday afternoon, she showed her gratitude by driving to Mississippi and handing each member of the crew a special Christmas ornament that was handmade by her dad.

“God puts people in your life for a reason and I truly believe that they were meant to come and help our hometown. They took to me just like family, and it was just like they were one of us,” said Candies.

