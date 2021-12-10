WLOX Careers
South Mississippi hospice nurse recognized as a Mississippi Hero

By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - She’s devoted her life to taking care of others, and for that dedication, a South Mississippi hospice nurse was recognized Thursday as a Mississippi Hero.

Deaconess Hospice Nurse Pamela Todd thought she was being evaluated. Instead, she was being honored as a heath care heroine by Mississippi Heroes.

“Very surprised, very happy,” Todd said. “I saw this out and here and I was wondering what was going on?”

The event is all about Pamela, who was nominated for this monthly distinction by her co-worker Jennifer Oberfell.

“You give 110 percent to all your patients, and they have nothing but nice things to say they say you’re like their family,” Oberfell said

And on this day, Todd’s work family and Mississippi Heroes returned the favor.

“We started Mississippi Heroes to honor those who give every day,” said Katherine Sutton. “What we do works well because it’s a surprise full of energy and when you’re in the moments, they accept the energy and the love.”

She got balloons, doughnuts, a book, a plaque and a cape. But most importantly, Pamela earned official hero status.

“My mom died in June, it’s very hard for me to go through that, and these guys were beside me 100 percent,” Todd added.

Which, is what they said, Pamela Todd gives every minute of every day.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

