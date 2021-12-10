Miss. to receive over $500K to fight internet crimes against children

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is on tap to receive over half a million dollars to fight internet crimes against children.

Congressman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) made the announcement Friday.

The U. S. Department of Justice awarded $578,629 in Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force funds to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

The task force helps state and local law enforcement task force fight sexual predators, child exploitation, and child obscenity and pornography cases.

It provides technical assistance, investigative and prosecutorial support, and forensic examinations of crimes involving computer technology in Mississippi.

The funds will provide computer forensic specialists, prosecutors, law enforcement investigators, and support personnel with the necessary tools and training.

