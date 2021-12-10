WLOX Careers
Ingalls union contract extension approved

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Union workers at Ingalls Shipbuilding finally made a decision regarding a contract extension that would increase wages 2.5% over the next three years.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) voted in favor of the contract proposal. According to Ingalls spokesperson Danny J. Hernandez, there were no changes to the contract. It was the same agreement that the Pascagoula Metal Trades Council previously voted in favor of on Dec. 2.

The terms of the contract extension include a $2,500 bonus payment on Dec. 16, with a second $2,500 payment being provided in February.

However, employees would not get a raise until March 2023 when salaries would see a 2.5% increase, or about 70 cents, followed by a 2.5% increase in 2024 and a 3% increase in 2025. Healthcare and retirement plans would not see any change.

