HAPPENING TODAY: Free shots for cats, dogs at HSSM’s drive-thru wellness clinic

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If your four-legged fur babies are in need of their shots, the Humane Society of South Mississippi wants to help.

The shelter is hosting a drive-through vaccination clinic on Friday where they will provide shots to cats and dogs. The free clinic is only open to residents of Harrison County.

Dogs will be given a DA2PP vaccination, which protects against distemper virus, parvovirus, canine adenovirus types 1 and 2, and parainfluenza virus. Cats will receive a FVRCP shot, which protects against three potentially deadly airborne viruses: rhinotracheitis, calicivirus and panleukopenia.

“Vaccines are so important because they can spread disease if you don’t have you’re pets properly vaccinated or they are not up to date on vaccinations they can be vulnerable in catching diseases that our out there so it is so important to vaccinated your pet,” said Katie King with HSSM. “We try to make it as easy and as accessible as possible to everyone in our community.”

Dogs must be on a secured leash and collar/harness. Cats must be in a secured designated pet carrier. Puppies and kittens must be six weeks or older to receive vaccines. If your dog may need a muzzle, please bring one. There is a limit of five pets per household.

This is a drive-up event and HSSM expects a large turnout. Pet owners are advised to be prepared to wait and to bring anything they may need while they wait, such as snacks, water, etc. Pets will be retrieved from the vehicles by staff members when it is their turn.

The clinic is happening from 10am to 2pm at HSSM, which is located on Highway 49 in Gulfport. You must be able to provide photo ID and proof that you are a resident of Harrison County.

