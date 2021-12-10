Friday’s Forecast

Dense fog has developed overnight and is persisting as the day begins. Visibility may drop down to a quarter-mile at times across South Mississippi through 10AM so be careful on your morning drive. It is much warmer this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s which is warmer than a normal December afternoon! Today’s high temperature will reach the 70s again like yesterday. Expect mostly cloudy skies for Friday with a chance for hit-or-miss showers. Rain amounts in South Mississippi for today should be light: less than a half-inch. However, heavier downpours will become likely tomorrow with a chance for thunderstorms as a cold front approaches. South Mississippi will likely see downpours on Saturday with a chance for thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms could become strong or severe producing threats like tornadoes and straight-line damaging wind gusts. Thankfully for now our risk level is a one on a scale of one to five. The higher the risk level, the higher the probability that damaging thunderstorms will actually occur. So, it’s a low-end threat which means many of us will see downpours, some of us will see lightning, and few/none of us will actually see things like tornadoes or wind damage. Could the risk level be upgraded to higher than level one? It’s possible. So, check back for updates. Timing is still being fine-tuned but today’s models show the stormiest part of Saturday could be from midday into the afternoon. Expect a significant cooldown for Sunday.

