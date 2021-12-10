WLOX Careers
Donors give to Swetman family’s Salvation Army Kettlethon

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a muggy start to Friday morning but it did sound like the holidays with the signature Salvation Army bells ringing outside of the Biloxi Visitors Center

“I know its Christmas when I heard that bell ringing,” Gulf Coast Salvation Army Area Commander Maj. Jerry Friday.

Volunteers rang their bells on the corner of Highway 90 and Porter Avenue for the 9th annual Swetman Kettlethon.

“We just like to come out here and spread some Christmas cheer as well as raise dollars,” Swetman Security Services CEO Windy Swetman.

The group did what it could to reach its $5,000 goal by passing out doughnuts, hot chocolate and coffee. They even set up a bounce house on the lawn with the hopes of drawing in the donations.

“Last year we raised a little over $8,000. Each year we’ve exceeded our goal,” Swetman said.

Swetman and his wife started the Kettlethon while he was serving as a Harrison County Supervisor. After seeing how generous the charity is when the community needs help through hardships and hurricanes, he said his annual kettlethon is a thank you.

“I have seen first hand what Salvation Army does in South Mississippi,” he said.

While most people donated a few dollars and spare change, organizers said the money as a whole goes a long way to help South Mississippi families in need.

“When multiple people are giving just small amounts of change, it adds up,” Friday said.

The hope is that the money raised throughout the day will help add to this year’s overall Red Kettle goal of $256,000.

Officials said the Salvation Army has already raised 1/3 of that amount since the campaign started in November.

And while finding volunteers to ring bells outside of stores has been challenging, organizers are happy to still see people want to give.

“There are so many people willing to step up,” Friday said.

If you would like to volunteer or make a digital donation, click here.

