CPS struggles to find enough workers in South Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - About a dozen representatives of the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services sat in the otherwise empty lobby of the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center Performing Arts Center on Thursday.

Their sign-in sheet for prospective employees at their job fair was blank. For Mark Williamson, CPS Director of Workforce Well Being it was frustrating.

“There are several occupations that people do not run to. People do not run to be police officers, people do not run to the military, people do not run to be front-line social workers,” he said.

“We need more workers to help us out.”

Nationally, the turnover rate for caseworkers is around 45% because the work is so emotionally demanding.

CPS’s new commissioner Andrea Sanders has put a program in place to help keep workers longer. Williams is part of the program that aims to help young workers cope with the stresses of work.

To make sure they stay well, and stay on the job.

“The community needs our work and we need the community’s support to help us find and identify the people o come alongside of us and to work and take care of the families here,” he said. “Because people don’t run to these jobs, they don’t. So we have to come out and try to engage the community to try to recruit the people for the jobs.”

Tasheema Martin, CPS Director of Workforce Development explained that they were looking for child and family protection specialists, investigation specialists and area supervisors.

The first two positions require a bachelor’s degree in social work or related fields such as psychology, sociology or criminal justice. A master’s degree is required for supervisors.

Mississippi has operated for years under a federal mandate to decrease the workload of their caseworkers, but keeping workers has been a struggle.

Mike Dickenson was elected Harrison County Youth Court Judge in 2018.

“One of the problems that I saw early on was turnover, turnover, turnover. They’d come in, right out of school and they would get trained to do the job and they would leave,” he said. “It was a cycle.”

“This is challenging work,” Williamson said. “This is a calling technically.”

“Caseloads could range between 10-15 per worker,” Martin said. “Where the ideal situation would have workers with less than 10.

There are currently about 3,800 children in CPS custody now.

“It’s definitely tough, but we are taking the necessary steps to change the trajectory of what it was before,” she said.

In a direct appeal, Williamson said: “We need you because the Gulf Coast needs us.”

