WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

CPS struggles to find enough workers in South Mississippi

Child Protective Service employees wait Thursday for potential employees to come to their job...
Child Protective Service employees wait Thursday for potential employees to come to their job fair at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center.(John Fitzhugh)
By John Fitzhugh
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - About a dozen representatives of the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services sat in the otherwise empty lobby of the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center Performing Arts Center on Thursday.

Their sign-in sheet for prospective employees at their job fair was blank. For Mark Williamson, CPS Director of Workforce Well Being it was frustrating.

“There are several occupations that people do not run to. People do not run to be police officers, people do not run to the military, people do not run to be front-line social workers,” he said.

“We need more workers to help us out.”

Nationally, the turnover rate for caseworkers is around 45% because the work is so emotionally demanding.

CPS’s new commissioner Andrea Sanders has put a program in place to help keep workers longer. Williams is part of the program that aims to help young workers cope with the stresses of work.

To make sure they stay well, and stay on the job.

“The community needs our work and we need the community’s support to help us find and identify the people o come alongside of us and to work and take care of the families here,” he said. “Because people don’t run to these jobs, they don’t. So we have to come out and try to engage the community to try to recruit the people for the jobs.”

Tasheema Martin, CPS Director of Workforce Development explained that they were looking for child and family protection specialists, investigation specialists and area supervisors.

The first two positions require a bachelor’s degree in social work or related fields such as psychology, sociology or criminal justice. A master’s degree is required for supervisors.

Mississippi has operated for years under a federal mandate to decrease the workload of their caseworkers, but keeping workers has been a struggle.

Mike Dickenson was elected Harrison County Youth Court Judge in 2018.

“One of the problems that I saw early on was turnover, turnover, turnover. They’d come in, right out of school and they would get trained to do the job and they would leave,” he said. “It was a cycle.”

“This is challenging work,” Williamson said. “This is a calling technically.”

“Caseloads could range between 10-15 per worker,” Martin said. “Where the ideal situation would have workers with less than 10.

There are currently about 3,800 children in CPS custody now.

“It’s definitely tough, but we are taking the necessary steps to change the trajectory of what it was before,” she said.

In a direct appeal, Williamson said: “We need you because the Gulf Coast needs us.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britney Langdon, 21, is facing a felony charge of arson after a house in Gautier went up in...
Woman charged with arson after Gautier house burns down
This reality was heightened following drug raids at two homes in Jackson County that ended in...
DEA Agent: South Mississippi leads state in fentanyl overdoses
Ole Miss Pi Kappa Alpha members
Ole Miss fraternity members charged with cyberstalking
Community members woke up Wednesday morning to rubble and ash in their neighborhood after a...
Family and neighbors react to Gautier house fire, arson arrest
The death of George County High football star Billey Joe Johnson Jr. has haunted his family...
13 Years Later: Father pleading for answers in death of George County High football star

Latest News

Union workers at Ingalls Shipbuilding finally made a decision regarding a contract extension...
Ingalls union contract extension approved
Amanda Purvis with the Karyn Purvis Institute of Child Development leads a training session on...
Child welfare workers learn how to help children better in South Mississippi
Fifty lighted boats will float along Bayou Bernard and Gulfport Lake this weekend for the...
Happening Dec. 11th: Christmas On The Bayou in Gulfport
Loaves and Fishes will eventually move into the old Mercy Cross gym along with other services...
Loaves and Fishes finds temporary and permanent homes