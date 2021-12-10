Child welfare workers learn how to help children better in South Mississippi

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Many children in the foster care system have lost the ability to trust. That has resulted from trauma in their life that they have no control over.

A new research-based approach to help children cope with that trauma and re-establish trust is called Trust-Based Relational Intervention or TBRI.

“We are absolutely talking about trauma and its effects and complex trauma,” said Cynthia Chauvin CASA of Hancock County’s executive director. “So we’re not talking about an isolated situation that happened for someone, we’re talking about repeated situations that are traumatic.”

Every time a child has to interact with Child Protective Services, it contributes to the trauma.

“So the children who really have mental health needs are trying to do the best they can because they are living in survival mode,” Chauvin explained. “They, unfortunately, get shipped from foster home to foster home. And we know that with every move, it has a detrimental consequence...and another trauma to children in foster care.”

For years, child welfare workers didn’t really understand that they were a cause of some of that trauma.

About 130 people from Harrison and Hancock Counties are attending the training at USM Gulf Park in Long Beach including representatives from youth court, CASA, education, mental health and law enforcement.

CASA of Hancock County hosted the event.

“Whatever field it is. If you engage with children who have been traumatized, this program gives you the tools that you need on order to better understand and better connect with these kids,” said Harrison County Youth Court Judge Mike Dickinson.

Mississippi Child Protective Services is still operating under the provisions of a federal lawsuit to correct inadequacies in the system. CPS continues to suffer from a shortage of front-line workers.

CASA staff and volunteers work to fill the gaps. To help child advocates better interact with children, CASA turned to Amanda Purvis with the Karyn Purvis Institute of Child Development at Texas Christian University.

“What’s frustrating is when you go into a profession to try to help families and kids and we’re not helping,” Purvis said. “But what Mississippi is doing is trying to get their hands on these tools that are research-based where they are suddenly able to see change and to see people healing.”

After two days of training, these workers will use these tools so the children they encounter will suffer a little less and heal a lot more.

“So this is really a community problem,” Chauvin said. “And the only way the community will fix it is through bringing community stakeholders to the table and actually talking about how, through relationships, you repair trauma.”

As any child welfare worker can tell you, it’s not a perfect world. But it is their job to repair the damage done and help the children heal.

“There’s no perfect parent, there’s no perfect CPS worker, no perfect judge,” Dickinson said. “And we have to remember that and we have to insert as much love and grace and mercy and forgiveness and hope as we possibly can.”

