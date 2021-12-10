WLOX Careers
Biloxi opening piers damaged by Hurricane Zeta

By Josh Jackson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly a year and a half after Hurricane Zeta destroyed multiple piers in Biloxi, the city announced four have been repaired and reopened.

“The city of Biloxi is now glad to say it has four Back Bay piers open,” said Vincent Creel, City of Biloxi Public Affairs Manager.

That includes the historic Ice Wharf, the popular T-Pier, Porter Avenue North, and Oak Street North. It cost the city a price tag of around $30,000 to make the repairs, following damage left behind by Hurricane Zeta.

Fisherman Charles Jones said it was worth the wait.

“Actually, I’m pretty excited because I can go down there and look at the oceanfront. When you’re walking on it, it’s not creaking and you don’t feel like you’re about to fall through,” said fisherman Charles Jones.

“The repairs to piers after a storm typically takes about a year, but we have had a number of supply issues which means these have taken a little longer,” said Creel.

The four on Back Bay are open right now, but the Coliseum Wharf is currently being fixed.

City leaders said it should be open soon. The Lighthouse waterfront is still under design. Right now, there’s no timetable for its completion.

“We have had a tough year on piers,” said Creel. “We apologize that it has taken so long, but on the Biloxi Peninsula, we’ve got four open on Back Bay, we’re working on the Coliseum Pier, and the Lighthouse Pier is being designed as we speak.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

