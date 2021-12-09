Taysom Hill ‘felt okay’ throwing ball with finger splint Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - Injuries seem to be the main storyline each week for the Saints. Who can play, who will play, so on and so forth. After losing QB1 to an injury, the new QB1 - Taysom Hill - has an injury of his own, but hopes to play through it, as New Orleans fights for its playoff hopes down the stretch.

Hill was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, although he is still getting accustomed to playing with a splint on the middle finger of his throwing hand. It’s yet to be determined whether or not Hill will indeed trot out with the starters on Sunday, and seeing how he reacts to finding a new way to throw the football is something Sean Payton will be paying close attention to. And while there’s a long way between Wednesday and kickoff, Hill said day one was a good start.

“I felt okay throwing the ball today. It was one of those things where I did what I needed to do,” he told reporters after practice. “I think that will be a work in progress this week to see what my effectiveness is as far as what I do with the splint and tape and all that. We’ve tried a handful of different things already, we’ll continue to try other things and figure out what works best.”

