WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Simone Biles named Time Magazine’s ‘Athlete of the Year’

The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.
The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.(Time Magazine, LLC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Time Magazine has named Simone Biles as “Athlete of the Year.”

The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.

At the time, Biles said she had “the twisties,” a block where her mind and body weren’t in sync during her routine.

The 24-year-old cheered on her team from the sidelines instead of risking injury.

She still ended the Olympics with two medals, a team silver and a bronze in balance beam.

This year, Biles also spoke out about being sexually abused by former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Other athletes say her decision to discuss her challenges openly showed the world that athletes are humans, too.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britney Langdon, 21, is facing a felony charge of arson after a house in Gautier went up in...
Woman charged with arson after Gautier house burns down
Ole Miss Pi Kappa Alpha members
Ole Miss fraternity members charged with cyberstalking
This reality was heightened following drug raids at two homes in Jackson County that ended in...
DEA Agent: South Mississippi leads state in fentanyl overdoses
Community members woke up Wednesday morning to rubble and ash in their neighborhood after a...
Family and neighbors react to Gautier house fire, arson arrest
Dr. John Witcher
Mississippi doctor fired for attempting to prescribe patients ivermectin

Latest News

FILE - Director of State Operations James Malatras listens to comments during a cabinet...
Head of NY university system resigns amid Cuomo fallout
A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser...
GRAPHIC: Video of Daunte Wright's fatal shooting opens Potter trial
NASA launched a new X-ray telescope designed to unravel mysteries of black holes. (Source: NASA...
NASA launches X-ray telescope to study black holes
FILE - Richard Bensinger, left, who is advising unionization efforts, along with baristas Casey...
Starbucks workers vote to unionize in Buffalo, N.Y.
Alayna Albrecht-Payton, who was Wright's girlfriend, testified on the aftermath of Wright's...
GRAPHIC: Girlfriend: Daunte Wright was ‘just gasping’ after shooting