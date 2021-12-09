Seniors get COVID-19 booster at retirement community, ready for more if required

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents of Seashore Highlands retirement community received their COVID-19 booster vaccinations Thursday.

And as the Omicron variant continues to rise, staff and residents said that extra protection is even more important.

Mary Bowden Bates is a cheerleader for the COVID-19 vaccination.

“I just think it’s very important,” said the independent living resident at Seashore Highlands retirement community. “And, I’ve been anxious to get it. I’m very happy that they’re here today so we can receive the booster.”

National health experts are considering the possibility of a fourth vaccine as the Omicron variant continues to rise. To that, she said, bring it on.

“Sure. It’s no big deal if you haven’t had any problems and I haven’t,” she said.

The early positive results of the vaccinations have given her reason to urge others.

“Most of us, everyone I know have not had one bit of trouble,” Bowden Bates added.

The booster shots were offered Thursday at the faith-based center with about 100 independent living, assisted living and memory care residents.

Administrators said companywide, Methodist Senior Services employees are fully vaccinated and nearly all the residents are vaccinated as well.

And the effort is paying off.

“We’ve seen very few incidents of outbreak,” said Michelle Daniel, interim executive director for Seashore. “And for those what have had COVID, they are asymptomatic or very few symptoms at all... Statistically, we are believers of the vaccine, and we know that it’s going to make a difference.”

And if a fourth shot is recommended, Daniel said, “Whatever it takes is kind of our attitude for best quality of life.”

Resident and veteran Joe Romano is on the same team.

“It beats dying,” he said. “I’d like to stick around a while longer.”

He doesn’t like the idea of mandates.

“I think you should have a choice,” Romano said. “If you don’t want to take it, that’s your privilege. It’s a free country. That’s what we fought these wars for, to keep people free.”

But he added that choices have consequences.

“It’s their choice,” he said. “Either that or the cemetery.”

