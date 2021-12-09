WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Seniors get COVID-19 booster at retirement community, ready for more if required

Mary Bowden Bates, a resident at Seashore Highlands retirement community, is a big proponent of...
Mary Bowden Bates, a resident at Seashore Highlands retirement community, is a big proponent of COVID vaccinations and says she would get a fourth booster if necessary.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents of Seashore Highlands retirement community received their COVID-19 booster vaccinations Thursday.

And as the Omicron variant continues to rise, staff and residents said that extra protection is even more important.

Mary Bowden Bates is a cheerleader for the COVID-19 vaccination.

“I just think it’s very important,” said the independent living resident at Seashore Highlands retirement community. “And, I’ve been anxious to get it. I’m very happy that they’re here today so we can receive the booster.”

National health experts are considering the possibility of a fourth vaccine as the Omicron variant continues to rise. To that, she said, bring it on.

“Sure. It’s no big deal if you haven’t had any problems and I haven’t,” she said.

The early positive results of the vaccinations have given her reason to urge others.

“Most of us, everyone I know have not had one bit of trouble,” Bowden Bates added.

The booster shots were offered Thursday at the faith-based center with about 100 independent living, assisted living and memory care residents.

Administrators said companywide, Methodist Senior Services employees are fully vaccinated and nearly all the residents are vaccinated as well.

And the effort is paying off.

“We’ve seen very few incidents of outbreak,” said Michelle Daniel, interim executive director for Seashore. “And for those what have had COVID, they are asymptomatic or very few symptoms at all... Statistically, we are believers of the vaccine, and we know that it’s going to make a difference.”

And if a fourth shot is recommended, Daniel said, “Whatever it takes is kind of our attitude for best quality of life.”

Resident and veteran Joe Romano is on the same team.

“It beats dying,” he said. “I’d like to stick around a while longer.”

He doesn’t like the idea of mandates.

“I think you should have a choice,” Romano said. “If you don’t want to take it, that’s your privilege. It’s a free country. That’s what we fought these wars for, to keep people free.”

But he added that choices have consequences.

“It’s their choice,” he said. “Either that or the cemetery.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britney Langdon, 21, is facing a felony charge of arson after a house in Gautier went up in...
Woman charged with arson after Gautier house burns down
This reality was heightened following drug raids at two homes in Jackson County that ended in...
DEA Agent: South Mississippi leads state in fentanyl overdoses
Ole Miss Pi Kappa Alpha members
Ole Miss fraternity members charged with cyberstalking
Community members woke up Wednesday morning to rubble and ash in their neighborhood after a...
Family and neighbors react to Gautier house fire, arson arrest
The death of George County High football star Billey Joe Johnson Jr. has haunted his family...
13 Years Later: Father pleading for answers in death of George County High football star

Latest News

The country is seeing surges in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, including record high...
Expert: US will 'light up' with more COVID cases
Feeding America’s CEO visits state’s largest food bank, praises team for efforts during pandemic
Feeding America’s CEO visits state’s largest food bank, praises team for efforts during pandemic
A nationwide injunction was made to halt the enforcement of vaccine requirements for federal...
USM halts employee vaccine requirements following federal court decision
Dr. John Witcher
Mississippi doctor fired for attempting to prescribe patients ivermectin