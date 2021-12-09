WLOX Careers
Radio mistaken for gun prompted brief lockdown at Marathon Refinery

** FILE ** (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, file)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Reports of an armed intruder forced an emergency lockdown of the Marathon Refinery in Garyville, Louisiana.

The reports came in just after noon on Thurs., Dec. 9.

An employee tells FOX 8 that an alert went out around 12:15 p.m. saying someone had breached security.

An hour later, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s office gave the all-clear, saying a radio was mistaken for a gun.

Nobody was injured and no shots were fired.

