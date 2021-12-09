WLOX Careers
NASA launches X-ray telescope to study black holes

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - X-rays aren’t just for the doctor’s office. They might also help unravel the mysteries of black holes.

It’s called X-ray astronomy.

Early Thursday morning NASA launched its Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer Mission, or IXPE, in a joint effort with the Italian Space Agency.

It’s the first space observatory of its kind.

Its purpose will be to measure X-rays released by black holes, neutron stars, supernova remnants and other high-energy objects.

Scientists say IXPE will tell them more about cosmic X-ray sources than they can learn by studying their brightness and color spectrum, which will help them test and refine theories of how the universe works.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

