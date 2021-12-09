Mississippi State Set To Play At MGM Park On March 8 and 9

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - After a one-year hiatus, the defending national champion Mississippi State Bulldogs are returning to MGM Park for a two-game match up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on March 8 and 9, 2022. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 10 at 10 am online at biloxishuckers.com.

“We are thrilled to have Mississippi State and Texas Tech return to our ballpark prior to the start of the Shuckers’ season,” said Biloxi Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed. “These are two of the top programs in college baseball, and to bring them down to the Coast for two nights should be a treat for State fans and baseball fans in this area.”

Mississippi State and Texas Tech previously met at MGM Park on March 10 and 11, 2020, in the Hancock Whitney Classic with Mississippi State winning both games 6-3 and 3-2. The Bulldogs are coming off their first National Championship in program history after appearing in the College World Series for a third consecutive season and 12th time overall.

Texas Tech returns to Biloxi after going 39-17 in 2021 and hosting both a Regional and Super Regional in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. It was the fifth consecutive year the Red Raiders were a nationally ranked seed in the NCAA Tournament, and they are the only team to host a regional in each of the last five seasons. Texas Tech has also appeared in the College World Series in three of the last five seasons with back-to-back appearances in Omaha in 2018 and 2019.

Individual tickets for both games will go on sale on Friday, December 10 at 10 am. Group seating, hospitality areas and private suites can be purchased by calling (228) 233-3465 during regular office hours.

The 2022 Biloxi Shuckers schedule has been announced and Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are now available for the 2022 season. Event spaces at MGM Park can be booked for private events during the offseason by calling (228) 271-3486.

