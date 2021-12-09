WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mississippi Power helps customers struggling during the holidays

Mississippi Power (PRNewsFoto/Mississippi Power)
Mississippi Power (PRNewsFoto/Mississippi Power)
By Brandy McGill
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - There comes a time when someone needs a helping hand, especially when it comes to making ends meet to pay the bills.

Electricity is a part of everyday life. Larissa King, of Taylorsville, knows all about the struggle to keep the monthly cost down.

“My electric bill has been $352 for three months, maybe four,” said King.

As a mother of two young children, King said it’s rare to see any lights off in her house.

“My little runs the house,” said King. “He can crawl on anything and cut the lights on and off and my TV doesn’t go off.”

That simply adds more dollars to her power bill, which puts her behind in payments. King said the pandemic is what triggered that.

Now, Mississippi Power and other organizations have stepped in to help.

“We got help through the budget billing,” said King. “We got put in it at the beginning of the pandemic. Then we got help through the agency in Rayleigh like twice.”

Mississippi Power has a number of payment assistance programs to help customers like King, such as bill discounts, bill extenders, a low-income home energy assistance program and Project Share.

Of those, Project Share is one that adds up to $300 annually in assistance. This very project is being recommended for any family pinching pennies to make ends meet, especially during this time of year.

Mississippi Power’s Northern Division Manager Michael Harvey said Project Share operates strictly through donations, primarily made by customers.

“This program started in 2002 and since its inception, our customers and employees have donated over $2 million,” said Harvey.

Harvey said that money goes directly to customers’ accounts that apply for help after being approved.

With Christmas right around the corner, Harvey said this program along with others will help put a smile on families’ faces come Christmas Day.

“It’s a great feeling that you’re recognized not only for being the electrical provider to customers, but also you’re out there in the public helping those in need and making a difference,” said Harvey.

And for King, she has one message:

“It doesn’t hurt to ask for help,” King said. “You don’t have to be loud about it.”

“There’s always somebody, somewhere that can help you down the line,” King added.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of George County High football star Billey Joe Johnson Jr. has haunted his family...
13 Years Later: Father pleading for answers in death of George County High football star
State Treasurer: Over $40 million in unclaimed cash has been returned to Mississippians
Hollandale Policeman Matthew Mann
Miss. cop with 1.2M TikTok fans vies for blind date on Kelly Clarkson Show
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Community members woke up Wednesday morning to rubble and ash in their neighborhood after a...
Family and neighbors react to Gautier house fire, arson arrest

Latest News

If your four-legged fur babies are in need of their shots, the Humane Society of South...
HAPPENING TODAY: Free shots for cats, dogs at HSSM’s drive-thru wellness clinic
She’s devoted her life to taking care of others, and for that dedication, a local hospice nurse...
South Mississippi hospice nurse recognized as a Mississippi Hero
Union workers at Ingalls Shipbuilding finally made a decision regarding a contract extension...
Ingalls union contract extension approved
Child Protective Service employees wait Thursday for potential employees to come to their job...
CPS struggles to find enough workers in South Mississippi
Amanda Purvis with the Karyn Purvis Institute of Child Development leads a training session on...
Child welfare workers learn how to help children better in South Mississippi