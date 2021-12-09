Mississippi Power helps customers struggling during the holidays

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - There comes a time when someone needs a helping hand, especially when it comes to making ends meet to pay the bills.

Electricity is a part of everyday life. Larissa King, of Taylorsville, knows all about the struggle to keep the monthly cost down.

“My electric bill has been $352 for three months, maybe four,” said King.

As a mother of two young children, King said it’s rare to see any lights off in her house.

“My little runs the house,” said King. “He can crawl on anything and cut the lights on and off and my TV doesn’t go off.”

That simply adds more dollars to her power bill, which puts her behind in payments. King said the pandemic is what triggered that.

Now, Mississippi Power and other organizations have stepped in to help.

“We got help through the budget billing,” said King. “We got put in it at the beginning of the pandemic. Then we got help through the agency in Rayleigh like twice.”

Mississippi Power has a number of payment assistance programs to help customers like King, such as bill discounts, bill extenders, a low-income home energy assistance program and Project Share.

Of those, Project Share is one that adds up to $300 annually in assistance. This very project is being recommended for any family pinching pennies to make ends meet, especially during this time of year.

Mississippi Power’s Northern Division Manager Michael Harvey said Project Share operates strictly through donations, primarily made by customers.

“This program started in 2002 and since its inception, our customers and employees have donated over $2 million,” said Harvey.

Harvey said that money goes directly to customers’ accounts that apply for help after being approved.

With Christmas right around the corner, Harvey said this program along with others will help put a smile on families’ faces come Christmas Day.

“It’s a great feeling that you’re recognized not only for being the electrical provider to customers, but also you’re out there in the public helping those in need and making a difference,” said Harvey.

And for King, she has one message:

“It doesn’t hurt to ask for help,” King said. “You don’t have to be loud about it.”

“There’s always somebody, somewhere that can help you down the line,” King added.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.