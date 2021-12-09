WLOX Careers
MHP investigating after tractor trailer ends up in Lincoln County creek(MHP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a tractor trailer.

According to Trooper 1st Class Craig James, the driver lost control and then plunged into a creek off I-55 South just north of Exit 24 in Lincoln County.

The driver has been taken to King Daughter’s Hospital to be checked out. His injuries, at this point, do not appear to be serious. 

The left lane is currently shut down as officials work the accident. 

MHP is asking that drivers use caution when approaching the area.

