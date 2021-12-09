Loaves and Fishes finds temporary and permanent homes

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “It’s all about partnering, it’s all about collaborating, it’s all about sharing the work together, right?”

Wednesday’s announcement about Loaves and Fishes moving temporarily to Back Bay Mission brought that comment out from Back Bay’s James Pennington, but it was much more about the future home of the Biloxi soup kitchen.

The long-term vision of moving not only Loaves and Fishes, but an array of services to the old Mercy Cross gym is the realization of a concept many times unmet.

“When I came on the scene here, talking to people like Suzanne, with Mary with Open Doors and other organizations, and especially Jennifer from the (Catholic) Diocese, and we really re-ignited the vision,” Pennington said.

“The plan in the future is to ultimately have a full-service operation at the old Mercy Cross gym that would take care of many of the needs for the homeless, for those in poverty,” said Loaves and Fishes Executive Director Suzanne Guice.

“This one-stop needs to happen because yeah, Back Bay Mission offers a lot of services, but can’t offer all the services,” Pennington said. “Especially around mental health, around physical health, around feedings right, around food. We don’t really have the capacity for all of that and so this is a great opportunity at Mercy Cross to bring that all together.”

When Guice took over at Loaves and Fishes in Biloxi, she had 90 days to find a new location because their Water Street building was being sold. During her search, she spoke with Pennington who had only recently become the director at Back Bay Mission.

That led to the decision to have Loaves and Fishes use Back Bay as a temporary home.

“It’s kind of a match made in heaven right now,” Guice said. “It’s a great opportunity for us and we’re most appreciative that we can make the move right over Christmas without missing a day and that’s huge.”

The Boys and Girls Club has been in the old Mercy Cross gym but needed to move. Ironically, the space on Nichols Drive they were going to move to didn’t work out, so they are now moving into the building Loaves and Fishes is leaving.

“It just all fell into place,” Guice said.

There are many challenges to overcome before the vision becomes a reality, but the seed is being planted and there are people determined to help that seed grow.

Pennington has a vision of starting with Loaves and Fishes moving to the old gym first, then adding additional services over time.

“We’ve been dreaming for the last few months, and I think Loaves and Fishes being on that property at some point is kind of our first step,” Pennington said. “We have some tiny homes we’re planning on and I think the world is our oyster right now.”

There is a logistical problem though for the temporary home. Back Bay has limited kitchen space, so the concept of using a food truck is their goal. It will serve them not only at Back Bay but also in the early days at Mercy Cross.

“If things work out and things start happening with Mercy Cross, and we are pretty much phase one, we could potentially start serving out of there earlier if we had a food truck. Because it’s going to take a while to put a kitchen in there” at Mercy Cross.

Guice said she sees other benefits coming from a food truck.

“I mean it could actually be a revenue resource,” she said. “And in the time of any potential disaster, we could actually move and bring food so there are so many reasons why it’s a great opportunity for us, so we’re looking for a food truck.”

“Ideally we’re looking at an * by 20, but we’re happy to look at anything,” Guice said with a smile. “We do have a lot of people out there looking for us. Just like everything else, we know it’s coming together.”

