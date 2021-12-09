WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Gulf Coast Monarchy to host second tryout December 11

Participants are encouraged to wear tennis shoes, black sweatpants, and a white t-shirt. The...
Participants are encouraged to wear tennis shoes, black sweatpants, and a white t-shirt. The tryout will begin at 11 am but participants are asked to arrive earlier in order to get paperwork finished by start time.(Gulf Coast Monarchy | Gulf Coast Monarchy)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast Monarchy women’s football team will host its second tryout Saturday, December 11 at the KROC Center in Biloxi.

Participants are encouraged to wear tennis shoes, black sweatpants, and a white t-shirt. The tryout will begin at 11 am but participants are asked to arrive earlier in order to get paperwork finished by start time.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britney Langdon, 21, is facing a felony charge of arson after a house in Gautier went up in...
Woman charged with arson after Gautier house burns down
Ole Miss Pi Kappa Alpha members
Ole Miss fraternity members charged with cyberstalking
This reality was heightened following drug raids at two homes in Jackson County that ended in...
DEA Agent: South Mississippi leads state in fentanyl overdoses
Community members woke up Wednesday morning to rubble and ash in their neighborhood after a...
Family and neighbors react to Gautier house fire, arson arrest
Dr. John Witcher
Mississippi doctor fired for attempting to prescribe patients ivermectin

Latest News

Eight Long Beach seniors celebrate signing day
Eight Long Beach seniors celebrate signing day
Seven of the eight Long Beach seniors pose on signing day
Eight Long Beach seniors celebrate signing day
Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Keanu Neal (42) and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham...
Taysom Hill ‘felt okay’ throwing ball with finger splint Wednesday
Even with Ole Miss in the game, the Sugar Bowl may not have much affect on Coast tourism. It's...
Sugar Bowl may not have much affect on Gulf Coast tourism