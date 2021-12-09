Gulf Coast Monarchy to host second tryout December 11

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast Monarchy women’s football team will host its second tryout Saturday, December 11 at the KROC Center in Biloxi.

Participants are encouraged to wear tennis shoes, black sweatpants, and a white t-shirt. The tryout will begin at 11 am but participants are asked to arrive earlier in order to get paperwork finished by start time.

