Family and neighbors react to Gautier house fire, arson arrest

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members woke up Wednesday morning to rubble and ash in their neighborhood after a Gautier home went up in flames overnight.

Gautier fire and police crews responded to 1717 Dolphin Drive around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to find the residence fully engulfed with fire.

Dorothy Satterly’s family members own the house, and according to a press release, her relative is now behind bars for burning it down.

“We’ve spent many, many, many nights staying the night here,” Dorothy Satterly told WLOX. “We’re just lucky that this house was empty.”

As the home burned, authorities said 21-year-old Britney Langdon was found walking outside and taken into custody. It was her third arrest since early November.

“She got out yesterday afternoon and then last night did all this,” Satterly said.

Next door to the right was Carl Weiss and his wife. Both were home at the time.

“My neighbor across the street came over and started beating on the door,” he said. “The house was up in flames. The heat was intense. Sparks from it was flying onto my house.”

The next-door neighbor to the left of the home is Jessica Boyette. She was home with her one-year-old daughter and three-year-old son.

“The flames were very high by the time anyone got here to help,” she said. “We were actually kind of laying down and relaxing, and I happened to look out the back window, and my backyard was glowing.”

She said she immediately moved to the other end of the house with her children and called 911.

Langdon is charged with felony arson of her family home. She is being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center in Pascagoula.

The property has been vacant since the resident passed away a few years ago.

Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughn released this statement to WLOX:

“I was saddened to hear this morning of the fire at 1717 Dolphin Drive last night. We are blessed that everyone is safe. I would like to thank our Fire & Police Department for their hard work. The property at 1717 Dolphin Drive did have prior code violations before the fire. The city will diligently continue to move forward with the code violations regarding the property care maintenance after the Gautier Fire Department, Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s office & any insurance company or other agencies that might be involved are done with their investigations. The home appears to be tied up in an estate due to the death of the property owner. Once the planning department is able to open the case back up, they will move forward with the abatement process. That takes about four weeks before it will be presented to the council after all the investigations are completed. Then after the required 10 day period the city will then move forward. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the involved in this tragic event last night.”

