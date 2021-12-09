Eight Long Beach seniors celebrate signing day

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Eight Long Beach seniors celebrated signing day on Wednesday.

Kylah Cuevas - Hinds (soccer)

Katelyn Schroeder - William Carey (softball)

Gracie Bloom - William Carey (golf)

Ashton Rupert and Ella Setnikar - East Central (soccer)

Cameron Fennell - Pearl River (baseball)

Amiri Williams - Mississippi Gulf Coast (baseball)

Brooklyn Biancamano - Arkansas (track & field, cross country)

Biancamano will take her five cross country state championships and 11 track gold medals with her to the University of Arkansas - a dream she didn’t envision years ago, but one she’s ready for, and excited to keep chasing.

“I was a little soccer player that somebody told to go run, and now I’m pursuing it as a potential career,” Biancamano said. “It definitely wasn’t in my plans, but it was in God’s. I’m really grateful and excited to see where his plan is going to lead next.”

