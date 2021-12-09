WLOX Careers
745 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

In the six lower counties of the state, one new death was reported Thursday in Harrison County.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 745 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths in the state Thursday. The number of new cases is the total reported from 3pm Tuesday to 3pm Wednesday. One of those deaths occurred in Harrison County between Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, 2021.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George512180739
Hancock78641327215
Harrison35,13556053579
Jackson24,97639228541
Pearl River977324421042
Stone3667668814

As of Dec. 8 at 3pm, there have been a total of 518,670 cases and 10,317 deaths reported in Mississippi.

*The charts and information below have not yet been updated on the MSDH website.*

As of Dec. 8 at 3pm, there have been a total of 518,670 cases and 10,317 deaths reported in Mississippi.
As of Dec. 8 at 3pm, there have been a total of 518,670 cases and 10,317 deaths reported in Mississippi.(MSDH)

As of Dec. 8, there were 221 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 64 were in the ICU and 38 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

As of Dec. 8, there were 221 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of...
As of Dec. 8, there were 221 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 64 were in the ICU and 38 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.
Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.(MSDH)
Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have...
Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 47% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 24. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH...
COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers.(MSDH)
COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH...
COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

