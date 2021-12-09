13 years later: Father pleading for answers in son’s death in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly 13 years ago, star football player, Billey Joe Johnson Jr. died moments after he was pulled over by George County authorities.

An investigation found that the teen died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Many of Johnson’s family members said they don’t believe the teenager killed himself. Now, his father is speaking out pleading for answers.

The Chevy Billey Joe Johnson Jr. was driving when he died December 8, 2008 -- still sits in the front yard of the home he grew up in.

His dad refuses to move it.

“I just left it there. I can look out there and I can see it.”

Johnson, Sr. is still grieving and searching for answers -- more than a decade later.

“Justice hasn’t been served yet. I don’t know what happened,” he said.

His son was a standout football player, with dozens of scholarship offers from perennial powers across the country. Because of his size, speed, and play-making skills, he began playing varsity football at George County High while still in middle school.

Nearly 13 years ago, star football player, Billey Joe Johnson Jr. died moments after he was pulled over by George County authorities.

His dad says Auburn University is where his son would have likely signed. He was on his way to the university the day he died.

“Auburn was his favorite school,” he said. “He liked Auburn but he hadn’t signed anything yet.”

Police records show sheriff’s deputy, Joe Sullivan, pulled the teen over for running a stop sign and traffic light. The deputy reported he was in his patrol car checking Johnson’s license when he heard a gunshot and glass break.

The deputy reported he was in his patrol car checking Johnson’s license when he heard a gunshot and glass break. (WLOX)

Moments later, he found the high school student on the ground, outside his truck with a 12-gauge on top of him.

“I just didn’t believe it. That was my first reaction. I didn’t believe it,” he said. “I had to go and see it. When I got up there, they wouldn’t even let me up there. That was the worst part about it. They let the coach and anybody else go up there. But I didn’t get a chance to go up there and my wife didn’t get a chance to go up there. One of the state troopers told me that if I walk up there passed the line, he was gonna shoot me.”`

The 17-year-old’s death was initially ruled a suicide. A grand jury later determined he died of an accidental shotgun wound to the head.

“Oh no, he wasn’t suicidal in any way. No! You know, you’ve got a lot of things promised to you. You’re fixing to get ready to play football and stuff. You’re getting ready to go to college. How are you going to just end your life like that. Oh no!”

Now, on the 13th anniversary of his son’s death, Johnson is pleading for the case to be reopened. He said it’s what his deceased wife would want.

“My wife, she just couldn’t take it. She ended up having a massive heart attack. It was just too much on her at one time.”

Questions about Johnson’s death and the investigation that followed are back in the spotlight in the Center for Investigative Reporting’s new Reveal podcast, “Mississippi Goddamn: The Ballad of Billey Joe.”

During a three-year investigation, reveal host and journalist Al Letson and colleague Jonathan Jones uncovered flaws in the investigation. That has prompted the family to call for action.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.