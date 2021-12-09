12 cats dead, 2 men rescued after Treme house fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men and a dozen cats were pulled from a house fire in Treme Thursday morning.

The two-alarm fire blazed around 8:21 a.m. at the corner of Esplanade Avenue and N. Prier Street, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

Two men were located and rescued from the rear second-story balcony.

Twelve cats were pulled from the house and worked on by first responders. None of the cats survived.

Photos from Chief Chris Mickal were posted to twitter.

Twelve cats died in a house fire Thursday morning in Treme. (NOFD)

The building contained three two-story apartments. Only two were occupied. A third resident was out of town, NOFD says.

The fire began in an upstairs bedroom of the front apartment. The cause is currently under investigation.

