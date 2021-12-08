Woman charged with arson after Gautier house burns down

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A 21-year-old is facing a felony charge of arson after a house in Gautier went up in flames Tuesday night.

The fire happened at 9:30pm at 1717 Dolphin Drive, which is near Graveline Road. When Gautier firefighters and police arrived at the house, the structure was fully involved in fire with a vehicle parked in front of the house, said Fire Capt. Josh Latch.

Firefighters began extinguishing the fire and investigating how it started.

According to Police Chief Danny Selover, a Gautier lieutenant found 21-year-old Britney Dian Langdon walking along Dolphin Drive shortly after the incident. Langdon was detained at that time.

After detectives arrived on scene and began gathering additional information, detectives determined there was enough information to establish probable cause for Langdon’s arrest.

She was charged with arson and taken to Jackson County Adult Detention Center. The residence was vacant and believed to be owned by Langdon’s family members, Selover said.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s office will arrive Wednesday to assist in the investigation.

