Downpours and dense fog this morning. Then, a quieter and mild afternoon.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Plan ahead this morning. We’re waking up to widespread dense fog along with scattered rain showers. Any foggy or rainy conditions should clear away by noon. And this afternoon will be quieter with pleasantly mild temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Mild 70s expected tomorrow afternoon through Saturday. Then, a powerful weekend cold front will give us a significant cooldown for Sunday with highs back in the 60s and lows down into the 40s on the coast with 30s inland by Monday.

