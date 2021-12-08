Sugar Bowl may not have much affect on Gulf Coast tourism

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl, there’s a lot of excitement. The weekend of the game is looking good for hotels, particularly those at the casinos.

“We have more than 95 percent of our rooms booked,” said Nicholas Breaux-Fujita, the vice president for marketing at Harrah’s Gulf Coast. “So, we’re quite close to a sold-out status ourselves here at Harrah’s Gulf Coast. So, we’re a good 20 percent beyond where we were this time last year in terms of booking.”

But there isn’t much of a connection with the game. At Harrah’s Gulf Coast, the good fortune is thanks to timing. The Sugar Bowl is more of an amenity.

“New Year’s Eve last year was on a Thursday, this year a Friday,” Breaux-Fujita said. “And, with the Sugar Bowl on Saturday, that really completes quit the weekend here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. You get to party on Friday night and then watch the Sugar Bowl. Either make the trip into New Orleans or stay here and watch it on our beautiful screens and place a bet on our sports book as well.”

Linda Hornsby with the Hotel Motel Lodging Association said there used to be a concerted marketing effort to transport all of the visitors here at the hotels directly to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl. But she said that hasn’t happened in years.

The Sugar Bowl doesn’t always crank up the business for Luxury Limousine in Biloxi.

“You know the last big Sugar Bowl was when Ole Miss was there a few years ago,” said owner Windy Swetman. “Normally, it’s not.”

But this year, business is back in a big way.

“We’re almost sold out for the Sugar Bowl,” he said. “Ole Miss being in the Sugar Bowl certainly generated a lot of buzz, a lot of energy of Coast residents here, and so, it’s great for the limousine industry.”

Hornsby adds that it’s too early to know if the Sugar Bowl has had any direct impact on hotel bookings.

