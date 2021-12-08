WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Statue of Confederate general removed from perch along interstate in Tenn.

After more than 20 years, a statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest that stood...
After more than 20 years, a statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest that stood alongside I-65 in Nashville, Tennessee, has been removed.(Source: WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A controversial statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest has been removed from its perch alongside I-65 in Tennessee.

For over 20 years, Bill Dorris kept the statue of Forrest on his private property, along with flags representing the Confederate states. The display could be seen from I-65 in the Crieve Hall neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee.

The statue was removed from the location Tuesday.

Dorris erected the statue in the late 1990s. He said he purposely placed it in plain view of the interstate to remind Tennesseans and visitors to the state of its history.

Dorris has since passed away.

The statue has been a continuous subject of debate in recent years, following the removal or relocation of many historical monuments around the country.

Activists have vandalized the monument over the years, with the most recent attempt leaving the word “monster” on the side of Forrest’s horse.

In September, Middle Tennessee State University voted unanimously in favor of gaining permission from the state to remove Forrest’s name from its Army ROTC building.

In July, a bust of Forrest was one of three that were removed from Tennessee’s capitol building.

Copyright 2021 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New U.S. travel rules prompted by omicron are set to begin Monday.
MSDH reports first case of Omicron variant in Mississippi
Across the length of Harrison County, beachfront homes have four lanes of asphalt between them...
Proposed housing development would put houses right on Biloxi Beach
David Neal Cox
Attorney: David Neal Cox releases alleged location of sister-in-law’s body
Employees work to disinfect the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday after the cruise ship returned to...
At least 17 COVID-19 cases reported on cruise ship that disembarked in New Orleans
The family of Emmett Till honors his life on the 65th anniversary of his death
Justice Dept. reportedly closes Emmett Till case

Latest News

Three young powerlifters received a surprise of their lives Tuesday afternoon at a Gautier gym.
Three Gautier powerlifters make USA Special Olympics team
Police say 15-year-old Lillian Dixon is safe and a suspect, 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles, is in...
Missing Idaho teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Top leaders from NASA are sharing their vision for the future of space exploration on the...
NASA officials tour Stennis Space Center
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Woman says Ghislaine Maxwell abused her at age 14