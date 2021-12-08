WLOX Careers
Picayune men sentenced to 30 years after man shot in the head

Tristan James Huacuja, 26, and Kenneth Ray Patterson, Jr., 49
Tristan James Huacuja, 26, and Kenneth Ray Patterson, Jr., 49(Office of District Attorney W. Crosby Parker)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Picayune men were each sentenced this week to 30 years in prison on charges of aggravated assault and grand larceny connected to a shooting at a home in Pass Christian.

The investigation began when a friend of the victim couldn’t reach him by phone and became concerned enough to drive to his home in Pass Christian. That’s where he found the man lying underneath his mobile home, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The man would undergo multiple surgeries and months of therapy, but survived, and was able to identify his attackers as Tristan James Huacuja, 26, and Kenneth Ray Patterson, Jr., 49.

The victim told police that Patterson, whom he had known for years, arrived at his home on foot with Huacuja. The three men went inside and started to argue when Patterson pulled out a pistol. The victim said he and Patterson struggled over the gun before Huacuja shot him one time in the head.

The victim had no memory of what happened after that.

When police were called, they noticed the victim’s wallet, keys, and truck were missing from the home. Investigators with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office would later find the stolen truck abandoned on the side of I-10.

Patterson was arrested about ten days later in Pearl River County in the company of another co-defendant, Nicole Lombardo.

“Lombardo admitted to picking Patterson up from the side of the interstate, and that Patterson told her that things went bad with the victim, that Huacuja shot him, and that they took the victim’s truck to get away,” said Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker, who prosecuted the case.

Lombardo was charged as an Accessory After-the-fact to Aggravated Assault and will be sentenced on December 13, 2021.

Huacuja was eventually arrested and admitted to shooting the victim and taking his truck with Patterson.

Both Hucuja and Patterson pleaded guilty to one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Grand Larceny and were sentenced to the maximum sentence on each count to run consecutively for a total of 30 years. Patterson’s 30-year sentence will run consecutive to the prison sentences he is currently serving on convictions from Pearl River County and Jackson County.

“The sentences handed down by the Court today are appropriate given the injuries the victim sustained and the actions of the defendants. The victim showed great courage working with law enforcement and we hope these convictions will bring some closure to the victim as he continues his healing,” said District Attorney Crosby Parker.

