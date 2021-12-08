WLOX Careers
NASA officials tour Stennis Space Center

By Josh Jackson
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Top leaders from NASA are sharing their vision for the future of space exploration on the Coast.

Tuesday was Sen. Bill Nelson’s first stop at Stennis Space Center since he became NASA administrator in late April.

”This is an exciting point in our nation’s history and a lot of it is happening right here,” Nelson said.

NASA’s top leaders viewed the Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi Tuesday.

Newly appointed administrator Sen. Bill Nelson and deputy administrator Pam Melroy touted the importance of the Gulf Coast’s local space center.

“This is a national treasure,” Melroy said.

NASA is building a Space Launch System, also called SLS, set to be the most powerful rocket in the world and designed to power Artemis missions to the Moon and eventual flights to Mars.

Aerojet Rocketdyne is the lead contractor for providing the engines, and they’re all being tested at Stennis.

“That’s just one example of how Stennis is such a national asset,” Nelson said.

“Orion is the only spacecraft capable of keeping humans alive in deep space and when we test it, that’s going to be absolutely amazing,” Melroy added. “Stennis has been right in the heart of all of it.”

The duo also talked about funding.

Nelson said President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act would benefit the space center to support infrastructure updates and repair damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

“There is $1.1 billion for NASA in that bill and it’s really important. It’s passed the House and now, they’re looking for 50 votes in the Senate,” Nelson said.

NASA leaders also participated in a dedication ceremony for the Fred Haise Test Stand. In March, Stennis redesignated the A-1 Test Stand in honor of Haise, a Biloxi native and member of the famed Apollo 13 mission in 1970.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

