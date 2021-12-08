WLOX Careers
Mississippi State baseball to play Texas Tech at MGM Park

By Michael Dugan
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The national champions are coming back to Biloxi.

Mississippi State baseball announced its schedule for the 2022 season, and it includes a two-game stint at MGM Park on March 8 and March 9 against Texas Tech.

The two teams squared off back in March of 2020 for a two-game series. MSU won both of those games, which ended up being the final games of the Diamond Dawgs’ pandemic-shortened season.

The Walker family goes out for a run
