Mississippi State baseball to play Texas Tech at MGM Park
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The national champions are coming back to Biloxi.
Mississippi State baseball announced its schedule for the 2022 season, and it includes a two-game stint at MGM Park on March 8 and March 9 against Texas Tech.
The two teams squared off back in March of 2020 for a two-game series. MSU won both of those games, which ended up being the final games of the Diamond Dawgs’ pandemic-shortened season.
