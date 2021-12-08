WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Missing college student’s car, possible remains found 45 years later in Alabama

By WTVM staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) - The car and possibly the remains of an Auburn student who has been missing for 45 years has been found in Alabama, officials said Wednesday.

WTVM reported Kyle Clinkscales, a 22-year-old from Georgia, disappeared in January 1976 while making the approximately 45 minute drive between LaGrange, Georgia and Auburn University.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said Clinkscales’ car was found in a stream in the east Alabama town of LaFayette. According to the sheriff’s office, a person reported the car after noticing it in the water.

car found LaFayette
car found LaFayette(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)

Bones were found in the car as well as a wallet that belonged to Clinkscales.

“For 45 years, we’ve looked for this young man and looked for this car,” Woodruff said in a news conference. “And we drained lakes and we looked here and looked there and ran this theory down at that theory down, and it’s always turned out nothing. And finally yesterday, just out of the blue, Major Wood calls us and he’s got the car. Now we’ve got the car and his ID and hopefully his remains in the car.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

Troup County
Troup County(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ole Miss Pi Kappa Alpha members
Ole Miss fraternity members charged with cyberstalking
Across the length of Harrison County, beachfront homes have four lanes of asphalt between them...
Proposed housing development would put houses right on Biloxi Beach
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
FILE - People pause to look at Norwegian Cruise Line's ship, Norwegian Breakaway, on the Hudson...
Coast health official back after cruise ends with 17 passengers testing positive for COVID-19
Jack Allin says his home was listed without his permission on Zillow. He's not selling it for...
Fondren architect says house was listed on Zillow without his permission

Latest News

Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
COVID cases spike even as US reaches vaccine milestone
Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
How to keep holiday packages safe from porch pirates.
How to keep holiday packages safe from porch pirates
FILE - This Nov. 29, 2021 photo from the California Department of Corrections and...
Scott Peterson resentenced to life term in wife’s 2002 death
President Joe Biden talks with reporters at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 8,...
Biden has new brand for infrastructure deal he’s promoting