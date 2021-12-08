WLOX Careers
Miss. doctor says he was fired for prescribing patients ivermectin

Dr. John Witcher
Dr. John Witcher(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi doctor who’s been leading the push against vaccinations says he was fired for switching patients’ prescriptions from remdesivir to ivermectin.

Dr. John Witcher started the Mississippi Against Mandates group, a number of local doctors who are against giving their patients the COVID-19 vaccine.

Witcher spoke as part of an event called ‘Fired for Freedom.’ He explained he worked at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Yazoo City as an independent contractor and took pause to giving patients remdesivir.

After learning the hospital could not provide ivermectin, Witcher says he called a local pharmacy, which delivered the drug to the hospital after Witcher made the decision to switch three patients’ prescriptions from remdesivir to ivermectin.

He says before the ivermectin could be administered to the patients, he was informed that Baptist had terminated his contract.

“I was aware I was going against the hospital policy on ivermectin but still felt like, as the treating physician of these patients, that I had that option,” Witcher said.

He says two of his patients have dementia and were not likely to fully understand the situation.

“As a physician, my first oath has always been to do no harm,” Witcher said.

He says he was concerned over potential side-effects from remdesivir after reading literature on the drug.

