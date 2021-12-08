WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mark Ingram joins Cam Jordan on Saints COVID list ahead of Jets game

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during an NFL football game against the...
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has been placed on the COVID list, Jeff Duncan reports.

Ingram will join defensive end Cam Jordan as the second person this week to test positive. Jordan’s COVID-positive status was announced on Monday.

According to Duncan, Ingram is vaccinated and could return if he has no symptoms and two negative tests.

The Saints will also be without wideout Deonte Harris, who currently has the most receiving yards on the team.

RELATED STORIES

Kamara is primed for return to starting lineup

Cam Jordan placed on COVID list; Deonte Harris suspended

Deuce and Juan 2-minute drill: Talking Taysom

Ingram, a Saints 2011 first-round pick, arrived back in New Orleans in a midseason trade with the Houston Texans. He’s currently second on the team with 233 rushing yards.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ole Miss Pi Kappa Alpha members
Ole Miss fraternity members charged with cyberstalking
Britney Langdon, 21, is facing a felony charge of arson after a house in Gautier went up in...
Woman charged with arson after Gautier house burns down
Across the length of Harrison County, beachfront homes have four lanes of asphalt between them...
Proposed housing development would put houses right on Biloxi Beach
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
FILE - People pause to look at Norwegian Cruise Line's ship, Norwegian Breakaway, on the Hudson...
Coast health official back after cruise ends with 17 passengers testing positive for COVID-19

Latest News

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs a drill during NFL football training...
Kamara is primed for return to starting lineup
Saints' Deonte Harris has been suspended for three games and Cam Jordan has been placed on the...
Cam Jordan placed on COVID list; Deonte Harris suspended
Report: Saints fear Taysom Hill tore tendon in his finger Thursday night against Dallas.
Report: Taysom Hill to play tore tendon in finger
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs past New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete...
Defense lifts Dallas to 27-17 victory over sinking Saints