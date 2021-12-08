WLOX Careers
Loaves and Fishes announces new location in Biloxi

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After months of searching and raising funds, Loaves and Fishes has found a new home in Biloxi.

Beginning Dec. 28, Loaves and Fishes will begin serving breakfast and lunch at Back Bay Mission four days a week.

"From the Desk of the Executive Director" EP 41

Join Rev. Pennington, on location at the old Mercy Cross High School, as he talks with Loaves and Fishes executive director, Suzanne & operations manager Elise about the future for Loaves & Fishes and how they will be teaming up with Back Bay Mission in the near future.

Posted by Back Bay Mission on Monday, December 6, 2021

All year long, Loaves and Fishes had been looking for another location as the current lease expires at the end of this year.

Now, volunteers will continue to serve the community at 1012 Division Street in Biloxi.

