Loaves and Fishes announces new location in Biloxi
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After months of searching and raising funds, Loaves and Fishes has found a new home in Biloxi.
Beginning Dec. 28, Loaves and Fishes will begin serving breakfast and lunch at Back Bay Mission four days a week.
All year long, Loaves and Fishes had been looking for another location as the current lease expires at the end of this year.
Now, volunteers will continue to serve the community at 1012 Division Street in Biloxi.
