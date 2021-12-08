WLOX Careers
Gulf Coast YMCA hosts meet and greet for new CEO

By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The new CEO of the Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA has just arrived.

Jara Miller comes to South Mississippi from leading the YMCA in Jackson. She will guide one of the largest nonprofit organizations in our area, overseeing two facilities with an operating budget in excess of $2 million a year.

The Y also employs more than 100 full and part-time staff members.

“It’s beautiful to look at this and know we have this great foundation at the Y with what we’re already doing,” Miller said during a meet-and-greet session Tuesday. “How do we enhance that? How do we expand that? I’ve never been around a board, employees or patrons that are so passionate about the Y.”

Miller said she loves how South Mississippi has rolled out the red carpet for her.

“I’ve been blown away by how everyone has made me feel welcome,” she said.

