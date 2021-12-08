Family of Madison man releases more information on tragic plane crash in Paraguay that took his life

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of a Madison man killed in a plane crash in Paraguay has released more information on the tragic accident.

Keath Killebrew, 44, was traveling to Chaco when his plane went down on December 3. The family says they plan to return to Paraguay next year for a celebration of life ceremony and to continue with plans Killebrew died trying to accomplish.

Keith Killebrew was in Paraguay scouting land and to develop a community in Chaco. (FAMILY)

Killebrew’s friend and local pilot, Paul Rust, along with an assistant were also killed in the crash. Killebrew was on a business and government trip.

He and twin brother Heath are successful farmers in Mississippi. They were importing and exporting equipment to Paraguay. Killebrew was scouting land to purchase and develop a community in Paraguay.

Family members says the plane went down Northwest of Filadelphia. They almost made landing, but a tall tree obstructed their path.

Killebrew is survived by his wife Alyssa and their daughter Vivian. They are expecting a son in January, 2022. They lost an unborn daughter to COVID-19 last year. (FAMILY)

