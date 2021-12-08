Derick Hall named All-SEC second team

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Gulfport star Derick Hall was named All-SEC second team by the league’s coaches after a huge season for Auburn.

He led the Tigers in sacks during the regular season with nine, as well as tackles for loss with 12. Hall was the engine for the Tiger defense in the Iron Bowl, where he recorded three sacks of Heisman finalist Bryce Young.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.