WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

982 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 51 new cases and no new deaths reported over the weekend.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 982 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in the state over the weekend. The number of new cases is the total reported from 3pm Thursday to 3pm Sunday.

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 51 new cases and no new deaths. The new cases were reported in Jackson County (20), Harrison County (18), Pearl River County (9), Hancock County (2), Stone County (2), and George County (4).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George511080739
Hancock78491327215
Harrison34,99955853579
Jackson24,90639228541
Pearl River974824421042
Stone3661668814

A total of three deaths were reported in Mississippi on Friday, but none of them were in the six lower counties of the state.

As of Dec. 5 at 3pm, there have been a total of 516,486 cases and 10,299 deaths reported in Mississippi.

*The charts and information below have not yet been updated on the MSDH website.*

.
.(MSDH)

As of Dec. 1, there were 201 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 56 were in the ICU and 31 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.
.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 47% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 24. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New U.S. travel rules prompted by omicron are set to begin Monday.
MSDH reports first case of Omicron variant in Mississippi
Across the length of Harrison County, beachfront homes have four lanes of asphalt between them...
Proposed housing development would put houses right on Biloxi Beach
David Neal Cox
Attorney: David Neal Cox releases alleged location of sister-in-law’s body
Employees work to disinfect the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday after the cruise ship returned to...
At least 17 COVID-19 cases reported on cruise ship that disembarked in New Orleans
The family of Emmett Till honors his life on the 65th anniversary of his death
Justice Dept. reportedly closes Emmett Till case

Latest News

As of Dec. 6, there were 197 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of...
652 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 652 new cases reported Tues.
Public health officials say emerging evidence shows omicron may spread more quickly than delta...
Omicron spreading across US but delta still dominant
New U.S. travel rules prompted by omicron are set to begin Monday.
MSDH reports first case of Omicron variant in Mississippi