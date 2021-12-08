WLOX Careers
652 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 144 new cases and one new death reported Tuesday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 652 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths in the state Tuesday. The number of new cases is the total reported from 3pm Sunday to 3pm Monday.

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 144 new cases and one new death. The new cases were reported in Harrison County (87), Jackson County (32), Pearl River County (14), Hancock County (5), Stone County (3), and George County (2). The one death was in Harrison County.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George511380739
Hancock78541327215
Harrison35,08655953579
Jackson24,93839228541
Pearl River976224421042
Stone3664668814

As of Dec. 6 at 3pm, there have been a total of 517,138 cases and 10,306 deaths reported in Mississippi.

*The charts and information below have not yet been updated on the MSDH website.*

As of Dec. 6 at 3pm, there have been a total of 517,138 cases and 10,306 deaths reported in Mississippi.(MSDH)

As of Dec. 6, there were 197 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 54 were in the ICU and 32 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

As of Dec. 6, there were 197 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 54 were in the ICU and 32 were on a ventilator.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.(MSDH)
Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 47% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 24. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers.(MSDH)
COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

