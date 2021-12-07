UPS prepares for high volume of holiday packages

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The holiday shipping season is underway, and UPS is ready for the gifts and packages headed to your doorstep. Containers waiting at the MS State Fairgrounds are ready to be filled with those boxes and will soon be hitting the road.

Empty tractor-trailers are moving out of the fairgrounds headed to UPS to be stocked with packages headed across the country. It’s peak shipping time for the delivery service. Officials anticipate a 25 percent increase in volume over last year.

Richard Speech of Jackson was concerned about delays and already shipped his son’s gifts to the Dominican Republic.

“We figured by him living in the Dominican it was going to take a long time,” said Speech. “So we wanted to get ahead of everything.”

“My children live out of state,” said Jackson resident Bill Dalehite. “I have sent packages to both their locations, and some have already arrived, and I have not had any delays yet.”

To meet the demand, UPS has hired more than 100,000 seasonal employees nationwide. Those workers include package handlers, driver helpers, and personal vehicle drivers.

“We’ve already gotten our packages sent, and so far, they’ve been arriving with just a few days delay,” said Adam Lynch of Jackson. “It hasn’t been so bad yet, but we’re sending some packages in a few days, and it might be a completely different story then.”

“I had ordered something, yes,” said Holly McMullan of Madison. “It shipped Nov. 1, and it did not make it here until almost December. So yeah, it took almost a month”.

UPS has the following tips when shipping this holiday season.

1. Pack and ship things pronto: Once you have gifts in hand, get them on their way early, avoiding potential winter weather delays.

2. Have a backup plan: Such as a gift card, services, or event tickets, so you can pivot quickly in case you run into inventory issues.

3. Know the deadlines: Shipping to friends and family from your area or around the world, be sure to mark your calendar and ship early.

4. Share these tips: Inform your friends and family to make sure everyone gets the gifts they want on time.

The UPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines include:

• 3-Day Select: Dec. 21

• 2nd Day Air: Dec. 22

• Next Day Air: Dec. 23

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.