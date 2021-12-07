Tuesday’s Forecast

Cooler this morning with temperatures in the 50s. Today will be cloudy with occasional rain, mainly in the morning. Highs will range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s with a gentle northeasterly breeze at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. A wet pattern keeps rain chances in each day for the rest of this week. We saw one to three inches of rainfall yesterday and the forecast calls for an additional one to three inches of rainfall through Saturday.

