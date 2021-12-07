WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Tuesday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cooler this morning with temperatures in the 50s. Today will be cloudy with occasional rain, mainly in the morning. Highs will range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s with a gentle northeasterly breeze at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. A wet pattern keeps rain chances in each day for the rest of this week. We saw one to three inches of rainfall yesterday and the forecast calls for an additional one to three inches of rainfall through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New U.S. travel rules prompted by omicron are set to begin Monday.
MSDH reports first case of Omicron variant in Mississippi
Employees work to disinfect the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday after the cruise ship returned to...
At least 17 COVID-19 cases reported on cruise ship that disembarked in New Orleans
The family of Emmett Till honors his life on the 65th anniversary of his death
Justice Dept. reportedly closes Emmett Till case
David Neal Cox
Attorney: David Neal Cox releases alleged location of sister-in-law’s body
The book “Unbelievably Amazing” chronicles a South Mississippi man's journey from drugs and...
Gulfport man chronicles life of drug abuse and recovery through God

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Turning cooler and damp
Rainy evening
Carrie's 6:30 PM First Alert Forecast
Rain chances each day
Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast
Showers and storms likely this afternoon. Much cooler air returns on Tuesday.
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast