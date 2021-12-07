WLOX Careers
Pascagoula health official returns from cruise that disembarked in New Orleans with 17 COVID-19 cases

By Amber Spradley
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Norwegian Cruise Line’s Breakaway ship returned to port in New Orleans Sunday morning, returning with 17 new COVID-19 cases among its passengers and crew members.

There were about 3,200 people aboard the vessel, including Singing River’s Chief Nursing Officer Susan Russell.

“Up to this point, those people have not been ill. They’ve just tested positive,” she told WLOX.

Despite the virus spreading throughout the group, she has nothing but positive things to say about the cruise, its staff and the safety protocols that were taken.

“It was a very, very good cruise,” she said. “Very high sanitation, mask-wearing by all of the staff members. I mean, no one ever had a breach. Everybody was very compliant, and it was, honestly, the safest environment I feel like I’ve been in.”

Everyone on the ship was vaccinated as it was a requirement before boarding. All passengers were also tested for COVID-19 before embarking and when returning.

Russell considers the experience as a testament, she said, to how well vaccines work against the virus.

“We know the vaccines are not going to be 100%, but considering the fact that we know 100% of the people were vaccinated and the very, very low amount of people who have just tested positive, it does show that vaccination does help keep us safe, even if we’re in a very tight quarter like a cruise ship,” she said.

Russell and her family members made it back in good health, all testing negative.

It was a seven-day voyage to the Caribbean. The cruise ship took off on Nov. 28.

The group toured Belize, Honduras and Mexico.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

