Ole Miss fraternity members charged with cyberstalking

Ole Miss Pi Kappa Alpha members
Ole Miss Pi Kappa Alpha members(Oxford Police Dept.)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Seven members of the University of Mississippi’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity have been arrested on cyberstalking allegations.

According to the Oxford Police Department, officers took a cyberstalking report on November 2. Police say the cyberstalking incident were over group messages and on social media. On December 3, seven individuals were arrested and charged with felony cyberstalking.

Nicholas Reynolds, Wyatt Johnson, Peyton Newcomb, Christian Parten, Walker Holden, Cole Goretski and Miles Baker were taken into custody and booked at the Lafayette County Detention Center on a five-thousand dollar bond.

According to a law enforcement source, all seven men charged are students at the University of Mississippi and members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, whose charter was suspended last month on hazing accusations.

The University of Mississippi says the university is aware of the charges and is cooperating with investigators. The university is reviewing internally, but cannot comment on an active criminal investigation.

“As is evidenced by the suspension of all operations of the Gamma Iota chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha of the University of Mississippi effective until May 1, 2025, hazing and related behavior, including cyberstalking, that put student health and safety at risk are contrary to the University of Mississippi Creed and will not be tolerated.”, says the university.

