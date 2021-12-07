City council to consider residential developments south of Hwy 90 in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi City Council is expected to approve a first for the city and Harrison County: proposed beach-front homes south of Highway 90.

The city council will vote on the plan, which has already cleared the city planning commission.

It’s a spot on the beach where Jim Cantore reported from before Hurricane Katrina forced him to seek shelter. When he emerged, the motel that had been on the beach between Camellia Street and Veterans was no more. The land has remained empty for 16 years. Now, a bold new development has been proposed.

“It will be the first project where there will actually be ownership of residential property south of Highway 90 on the beach,” said developer Rob Stinson.

Across the length of Harrison County, “beachfront” homes have four lanes of asphalt between them and the beach. For this project, there will just be the boardwalk, thus the name, Christiano on the Boardwalk.

“They’ll be between 2,500-4,000 square feet each. There will be four-car garages on the first level,” Stinson said.

The multi-story homes will be built with the weather in mind.

“Everything is going to be built fortified, and by that I mean good concrete. This will be kind of a storm-proof structure, so to speak,” Stinson said. “There’s going to be a uniformity to this. It’s not technically a gated environment although it may appear that way. They’ll all be designed virtually the same, and that conformity and uniformity, I think it’s going to be a real plus on the beach.”

Of course, building a home on the beach is one thing, but insuring it is another.

“It will be a project where we will work with the right insurance companies to make sure that the buyers have got the alternatives,” Stinson said.

Stinson already has restaurants on the beach. He said the area filled with dining and family entertainment just to the east is ripe for residential development.

“There’s 16 total, nine that are beachfront,” Stinson said. “I mean I intend to keep one myself.”

The nine homes on the beach will be staggered with seven further back allowing all to have a beach view.

Jack Krongard of Pinnacle Building Solutions is partnering with Rob Stinson to build the homes.

