WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

What’s behind the NDAA delay?

Lawmakers reach an impasse while considering the National Defense Authorization Act.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - From soldier pay raises to military construction, the $770 billion National Defense Authorization Act would increase military spending by around 5 percent this year, but the annual policy bill has hit a few hiccups in the U.S Senate.

For decades, the annual policy bill has passed through Congress with strong bipartisan support.

This year, lawmakers from both sides agree a swift approval of legislation is necessary.

“This is how we fund the military; it’s passed for 60 years,” said Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)

“We’ve never shirked our duties to provide for our military men and women to have the equipment that they need, the training they need, their salaries,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)

However, partisan tensions in the U.S Senate are making a timely passage appear unlikely.

The NDAA green lights funding for defense-related activities, but since it’s a large bill that’s passed annually, it’s also used as a vehicle for other legislative items.

With Democrats in charge of the upper chamber, former Assistant Secretary of Defense Lawrence Korb with the Center of American Progress said some proposals this year include requiring women to register for the draft, and a push for a sexual assault and military justice overhaul.

Some GOP members, however, are objecting because of proposals that they too want included, like a bill imposing sanctions on a Russian-backed natural gas pipeline.

“To get that passed you need 60 votes, the Republicans have opposed it,” said Korb. “And some Democrats because they don’t like the amount of the budget. The budget is actually higher than what Trump had proposed.”

It’s still unclear which amendments, if any, the Senate will consider.

The House and Senate must pass an agreed-upon version of the bill, to send to the President’s desk for his signature.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Jacob, 30, is held at the Jackson County jail on charges of aggravated assault and...
Second Moss Point man arrested after Escatawpa shooting
Employees work to disinfect the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday after the cruise ship returned to...
At least 17 COVID-19 cases reported on cruise ship that disembarked in New Orleans
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
The highly anticipated event had folks with their eyes focused on the water. People were...
Boats light up night for annual Christmas on the Water Boat Parade in Biloxi
A protest against a federal vaccination mandate for health care workers was also a celebration...
Protest against health care worker vaccine mandate becomes a celebration

Latest News

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, center right, accompanied by Mississippi Solicitor...
Analysis: Politicians split on questions of bodily autonomy
Time is running out for Congress to stave off a government shutdown, with money to fund...
Miss. congressmen respond to vote averting government shutdown
Both sides react to Supreme Court’s oral arguments in Mississippi abortion case
Both sides react to Supreme Court’s oral arguments in Mississippi abortion case
Wicker said for three decades the State of Mississippi has been a pioneer in the fight for life.
Members of Mississippi’s Congressional delegation voice their support of state law on abortion
Miss. AG addresses pro-life crowd before entering U.S. Supreme Court for abortion rights case
Miss. AG addresses pro-life crowd before entering U.S. Supreme Court for abortion rights case