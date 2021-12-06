Warm today. Showers and storms likely this afternoon.

It’s very mild this morning by December standards. We’re going to warm up into the mid to upper 70s by midday today, and the humidity will be higher. While a few showers are possible this morning, most of us will be dry. A cold front approaching us this afternoon will likely bring showers and storms. The severe weather risk is low, but a few strong wind gusts will be possible. After the front passes, we’ll turn cooler by the evening.

Temperatures will likely fall into the upper 40s by Tuesday morning. Some showers will linger. Depending on how much cloud cover sticks around, we may only warm up into the 50s. Hit or miss showers are expected Tuesday afternoon.

Warmer air will return by Wednesday, and we’ll warm up into the upper 60s to low 70s. More showers and storms are possible in the morning. Warmer air will return by Thursday and Friday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s, and a few more showers will be possible.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.